Read the May/June 2025 Issue of CMM Online

This edition focuses on hard floor care, from maintaining and restoring high-traffic school floors and sustainable flooring to implementing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) into your floor care routine. It delves into worker safety, with guidance on protecting your workers from harmful chemicals and limiting their exposure to noise. This issue also offers practical business advice that will strengthen your staff through improved communication and credentialing and streamline your operations through data-driven workloading.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
Maintaining Niche Sustainable Flooring
With proper care, bamboo and cork are in for the long haul
Keep the Lines of Communication Open for BSC Staffing Success
Seven tips for establishing rapport with your cleaning workforce
Sound Off on Hearing Protection
Mitigating hearing loss risks for facility services workers
Eliminate the Guesswork in Cleaning
Ensure operational consistency and accountability with data-driven workloading
Advancing AMRs From Pilot to Profit
A three-step guide to implementing autonomous mobile robots into your cleaning program
Protecting Women From Cleaning Chemical Hazards
Prolonged exposure to cleaning products can cause respiratory, reproductive, and cancer risks
Navigating the Challenges of School Floor Care
Consider materials and manufacturer recommendations when creating your care plan
Climb Toward Competitive Advantage Through Credentialing
Credentials help build customer trust and business profitability
The Life of a Facility Floor
A story of use, repair, and renewal
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including floor care case studies.