Read the May/June 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on hard floor care, from maintaining and restoring high-traffic school floors and sustainable flooring to implementing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) into your floor care routine. It delves into worker safety, with guidance on protecting your workers from harmful chemicals and limiting their exposure to noise. This issue also offers practical business advice that will strengthen your staff through improved communication and credentialing and streamline your operations through data-driven workloading.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Maintaining Niche Sustainable Flooring

With proper care, bamboo and cork are in for the long haul

Keep the Lines of Communication Open for BSC Staffing Success

Seven tips for establishing rapport with your cleaning workforce

Sound Off on Hearing Protection

Mitigating hearing loss risks for facility services workers

Eliminate the Guesswork in Cleaning

Ensure operational consistency and accountability with data-driven workloading

Advancing AMRs From Pilot to Profit

A three-step guide to implementing autonomous mobile robots into your cleaning program

Protecting Women From Cleaning Chemical Hazards

Prolonged exposure to cleaning products can cause respiratory, reproductive, and cancer risks

Navigating the Challenges of School Floor Care

Consider materials and manufacturer recommendations when creating your care plan

Climb Toward Competitive Advantage Through Credentialing

Credentials help build customer trust and business profitability

The Life of a Facility Floor

A story of use, repair, and renewal

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including floor care case studies.