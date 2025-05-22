Read the May/June 2025 Issue of CMM Online

May 22, 2025Cleanfax Staff
May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management

The May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on hard floor care, from maintaining and restoring high-traffic school floors and sustainable flooring to implementing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) into your floor care routine. It delves into worker safety, with guidance on protecting your workers from harmful chemicals and limiting their exposure to noise. This issue also offers practical business advice that will strengthen your staff through improved communication and credentialing and streamline your operations through data-driven workloading.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Maintaining Niche Sustainable Flooring

With proper care, bamboo and cork are in for the long haul

Keep the Lines of Communication Open for BSC Staffing Success

Seven tips for establishing rapport with your cleaning workforce

Sound Off on Hearing Protection
Mitigating hearing loss risks for facility services workers

Eliminate the Guesswork in Cleaning
Ensure operational consistency and accountability with data-driven workloading

Advancing AMRs From Pilot to Profit
A three-step guide to implementing autonomous mobile robots into your cleaning program

Protecting Women From Cleaning Chemical Hazards
Prolonged exposure to cleaning products can cause respiratory, reproductive, and cancer risks

Navigating the Challenges of School Floor Care
Consider materials and manufacturer recommendations when creating your care plan

Climb Toward Competitive Advantage Through Credentialing
Credentials help build customer trust and business profitability

The Life of a Facility Floor
A story of use, repair, and renewal

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including floor care case studies.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Puroclean in Texas

PuroClean Eyes Strategic Growth in Texas

Growth & Acquisitions / News
May/June 2025 issue of ISSA Today Magazine

Read ISSA Today’s May/June Digital Issue

ISSA / News
clock

Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Around-the-Clock Floor Care

News
Frontier Service Group

Frontier Services Group Expands Further Into Texas

Growth & Acquisitions / News
InClean 2025 May June issue

May/June 2025 Digital Issue of INCLEAN Magazine Online Now

ISSA / News
TPA work

Online Poll: What Portion of Your Business Comes From TPA Programs?

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What portion of your business comes from third-party administrator (TPA) programs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...