What Starting Wage Do You Pay a Carpet Cleaning Technician?

October 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
man cleaning carpet

Offering stability, upward mobility, and the chance to build a business, the trades remain one of the most resilient career paths in the U.S. But how much are industry professionals making during their first year?

According to Salary Expert, the average wage for entry-level carpet cleaning technicians with one to three years of experience starts at just over $18 an hour. By 2030, entry-level technicians are projected to start at almost $21 an hour.

Moreover, cities across the U.S. have begun to increase minimum wage in order to meet increased costs of living. To better understand and advocate for fair pay, Cleanfax wants to hear from you: What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Visit our poll archive. There, you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truck mount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and more.

