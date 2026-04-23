Violand Management Associates Adds David Specht as Business Advisor

April 23, 2026Cleanfax Staff
David Specht

Violand Management Associates added David Specht as its newest business advisor.

With more than 40 years of experience, Specht brings a deep and well-rounded understanding of the trades, having worked across nearly every facet—from a family-owned contracting business to national service providers, manufacturing, and private equity.

Specht began his career in his family’s plumbing business on the west side of Cincinnati, becoming a Master Plumber in his early 20s. His hands-on experience includes drain cleaning, plumbing service, and commercial new construction. During the course of his career, he has held a wide range of leadership roles including foreman, plumbing manager, zone manager, sales manager, vice president of operations, president, and chief operating officer.

He has also contributed his expertise to several respected organizations, including Kohler Co., Roto-Rooter, and Carr Supply—a Winsupply company.

One of Specht ’s most notable accomplishments came during his tenure with The Waterworks, where he worked alongside founder Thom Havens to help grow the company from a US$3.5 million operation in 1997 to more than $20 million in revenue by 2021. During this time, he developed a strong foundation in operational excellence, leadership development, and financial management.

Specht brings extensive expertise in profit and loss management, budgeting and forecasting, balance sheet analysis, and KPI development. He is known for helping businesses improve margins, strengthen cash flow, and connect field activity to financial performance through disciplined processes and data-driven decision making.

“I chose Violand because it truly feels like the right place for me,” Specht said. “Throughout my career, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the people in this industry and the work they do every day. I wanted to be part of an organization where integrity matters, where experience is used to serve others, and where the goal is to help businesses and people become better. Violand’s mission and values align closely with my own, and I’m excited to contribute in a meaningful way.”

Specht’s coaching style is grounded, strategic, and practical, with a strong emphasis on collaboration, accountability, and leadership development. He is known for his ability to balance hands-on guidance with empowering teams to execute independently once expectations are clearly defined.

“We’re proud to continue adding experienced leaders like David to our team,” said John Monroe, Violand’s director of consulting. “His depth of industry knowledge, operational expertise, and commitment to helping others succeed make him a valuable addition to Violand and to the clients we serve.”

 

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CO2

More Companies Committed to Validated Emission Targets

News / Sustainability
green bottle with green leaves

Green Cleaners Driving Green Surfactants Adoption

Cleaning / News / Sustainability
ServiceForge

ServiceForge Plants 2M Trees Worldwide

Community Outreach / News / Products & Technologies / Sustainability
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration Acquires Beach Contracting

Growth & Acquisitions / News
HydraMaster Titan 575HP

Upgraded HydraMaster TITAN 575HP Truckmount Debuts

News / Products & Technologies
PuroClean California

PuroClean Looks to Expand to the California Bay Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...