Violand Management Associates Adds David Specht as Business Advisor

Violand Management Associates added David Specht as its newest business advisor.

With more than 40 years of experience, Specht brings a deep and well-rounded understanding of the trades, having worked across nearly every facet—from a family-owned contracting business to national service providers, manufacturing, and private equity.

Specht began his career in his family’s plumbing business on the west side of Cincinnati, becoming a Master Plumber in his early 20s. His hands-on experience includes drain cleaning, plumbing service, and commercial new construction. During the course of his career, he has held a wide range of leadership roles including foreman, plumbing manager, zone manager, sales manager, vice president of operations, president, and chief operating officer.

He has also contributed his expertise to several respected organizations, including Kohler Co., Roto-Rooter, and Carr Supply—a Winsupply company.

One of Specht ’s most notable accomplishments came during his tenure with The Waterworks, where he worked alongside founder Thom Havens to help grow the company from a US$3.5 million operation in 1997 to more than $20 million in revenue by 2021. During this time, he developed a strong foundation in operational excellence, leadership development, and financial management.

Specht brings extensive expertise in profit and loss management, budgeting and forecasting, balance sheet analysis, and KPI development. He is known for helping businesses improve margins, strengthen cash flow, and connect field activity to financial performance through disciplined processes and data-driven decision making.

“I chose Violand because it truly feels like the right place for me,” Specht said. “Throughout my career, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the people in this industry and the work they do every day. I wanted to be part of an organization where integrity matters, where experience is used to serve others, and where the goal is to help businesses and people become better. Violand’s mission and values align closely with my own, and I’m excited to contribute in a meaningful way.”

Specht’s coaching style is grounded, strategic, and practical, with a strong emphasis on collaboration, accountability, and leadership development. He is known for his ability to balance hands-on guidance with empowering teams to execute independently once expectations are clearly defined.

“We’re proud to continue adding experienced leaders like David to our team,” said John Monroe, Violand’s director of consulting. “His depth of industry knowledge, operational expertise, and commitment to helping others succeed make him a valuable addition to Violand and to the clients we serve.”