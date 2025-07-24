Minimum Wage Increased in 15 Cities, States in July

The minimum wage increased in 15 states and cities in July, including major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Wage floor increases starting July 1 in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington, D.C., will benefit more than 880,000 workers by collectively raising their earnings by more than US$397 million, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

In Alaska, the $11.91 minimum wage grew to $13 per hour. The minimum wage increases to $14 in 2026 and to $15 in 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, 2028, minimum wage will be adjusted by the annual cost of living. In addition, Alaskan employees will earn one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked. Employers with fewer than 15 employees can limit usage to 40 hours per year; those with 15 or more employees can set a limit of 56 hours per year.

Oregon’s $14.70 minimum wage rose less than a dollar to $15.05. The state has separate rates for urban and nonurban counties with the Portland metro rate from $15.95 to $16.30; and the rate for nonurban counties from $13.70 to $14.05. The standard rate is adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index, with the Portland metro rate at $1.25 above the standard rate, and the nonurban counties rate $1 below the standard rate.

Washington, D.C., also increased its minimum wage slightly from $17.50 to $17.95, and is indexed to reflect the cost of living.

A dozen cities and counties also increased minimum wage, including nine in California: Almeda, Berkeley, Emeryville, Fremont, Los Angeles, Milpitas, Pasadena, San Francisco, and Santa Monica. Los Angeles County, also in California, and Montgomery County in Maryland, the most populous county in the state and adjacent to Washington, D.C., were the only two counties to increase minimum wage in July.

As of July 1, 30 states and Washington, D.C., have a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage. The federal minimum wage has not been raised since 2009. Additionally, 67 localities have adopted minimum wages above their state minimum wage.