Westpak USA Acquires DUK GUARD Inc.

October 5, 2023Cleanfax Staff
DUK GUARD

Westpak USA, a provider of professional cleaning accessories, recently announced the acquisition of DUK GUARD Inc. from KLNSTEC Carpet Care.

KLNSTEC Carpet Care created the DUK GUARD product in 2014.  Then owner David Alonso ran into issues with fixed leg corner guards failing to protect homeowner walls on and around L-shaped stairs. David’s wife came up with the idea of using sliding legs to accommodate bilateral side stairs—and after some careful design and testing, the DUK GUARD was born.

The letters D-U-K represent its origination, “Devised Under KLNSTEC,” and the colors were selected to make it look like a duck.

“DUK GUARD is an exceptional product; it fits perfectly into Westpak’s current product offering of professional carpet cleaning equipment and accessories,” said Steve Spriet, Westpak USA president. “We believe this acquisition is a tremendous asset and will allow the product to be more easily distributed.”

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

