PuroClean Expands in Headquartered State

PuroClean released expansion plans targeting key markets across Florida in response to the growing demand driven by weather events and household emergencies. With the brand’s headquarters in Tamarac, Florida, the business already operates a network of 38 franchises across the state. Currently, PuroClean serves communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices.

“Expanding our franchise network in Florida is key to our growth strategy,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Being headquartered in South Florida, we’re privy to the unique challenges and opportunities throughout the state. Our goal at PuroClean is to provide communities with the highest quality restoration services, ensuring peace of mind for homeowners and businesses alike, whether it’s weather-related or a household emergency.”

A combined total of 19 territories are available, and PuroClean is seeking partners for its franchise opportunity in the following locations:

Cape Coral: Four territories are available.

Cocoa Beach: Potential for one to two territories are available.

Gainesville: One territory is available.

Jacksonville: Two territories are available.

Jupiter: One territory is available.

Miami: Three territories are available.

Orlando: Five territories are available.

Tallahassee: Two territories are available.

Tampa: Two territories are available.

West Palm Beach: One territory is available for growth.

Florida is a critical market for PuroClean due to the state’s susceptibility to weather events, including hurricanes and tropical storms. However, most service calls in the state are for household emergencies such as water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. PuroClean’s expansion aims to ensure that residents across Florida have access to rapid and reliable restoration services.

“With such a wide range of territories available throughout the state, Florida presents an incredible opportunity for potential PuroClean franchisees,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “The combination of high demand for restoration services and a strong support system throughout the state makes it ideal for growth.”