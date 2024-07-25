American Restoration Sold to Another Private Equity Firm

July 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
American Restoration logo

Soundcore Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, completed the sale of American Restoration Operations LLC, a national leading provider of comprehensive property restoration services, to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. Soundcore initially invested in American Restoration in 2019.

Headquartered in Dallas, American Restoration provides water, fire, mold, and other related restoration and remediation services to commercial, industrial, and residential property customers across a multi-regional footprint.

“We are grateful for Soundcore’s support in the growth of American Restoration,” said Dan Tarantin, American Restoration CEO. “They have been a valuable, helpful, and trusted partner.”

Soundcore partnered with the American Restoration management team to build the platform through accretive acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and a focus on integration. During the five-year period, the company had eight acquisitions for a total of 20 locations across 10 states.

