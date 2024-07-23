ISSA Charities Awards 2024-2025 Scholarships

ISSA Scholars, a signature ISSA Charities program–the charitable arm of ISSA, named the recipients of the ISSA Scholars 2024-2025 Scholarship Awards. The generous contributions of several individuals and ISSA member companies provided 42 scholarships to new and continuing college students totaling US$144,500 in financial aid.

“We had another exciting year with a competitive applicant pool, and are so excited to celebrate these amazing graduates,” said Sandy Wolfrum, ISSA Charities Director of Development. “Thank you so much to each of our donors and member companies who helped make these scholarships possible. Without your support, we could not introduce our vast industry to the next generation of professionals.”

ISSA Scholars provides financial aid to help students achieve their dreams of higher education. Since 1988, the organization has awarded nearly $4 million in financial aid to more than 1,000 ISSA member company employees and their immediate family members. Scholarships relieve the burden of tuition for college and university students and introduce new professionals to career opportunities in the cleaning industry.

Students entering or continuing studies at fully accredited four-year colleges and universities are eligible to apply for annual scholarships. An independent committee selects scholarship winners based on merit, individual accomplishments, and evidence of leadership. The full list of 2024-2025 Scholarships and recipients is available here: www.issacharities.org/scholarship-recipients/

Learn more about ISSA Scholars at www.issacharities.org/issa-scholars.