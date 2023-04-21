Well-Known Flooring Industry Icon Paul Bakker Passes Away

Paul Bakker, founder and chairman of The WoolSafe Organisation, a U.K. cleaning industry service provider, passed away on April 5, 2023, at the age of 82.

Bakker had been very active in the carpet and cleaning industries, as well as with standardization work, for many years. Until the start of his illness a couple of years ago, he was dedicated to both WoolSafe and the International Textile Flooring Academy (ITFA), which he helped set up for the preservation of knowledge about carpets and rugs.

Born in occupied Holland in 1940, Bakker spent most of his life in his beloved Yorkshire, exploring the area’s many historic houses and gardens, and walking through the dales with his wife, Titia, by his side.