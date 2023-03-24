Vital Oxide Brings Proven Disinfection Technology

March 24, 2023Cleanfax Staff
vital oxide promo photo

Vital Oxide, a time-tested and proven disinfectant, cleaner, mold and mildew controller,  odor eliminator, and allergen remover with EPA registrations for HVAC and ULV cold fogging and Electrostatic spraying, is now available to the entire cleaning and restoration industry through distributors.

Vital Oxide is an EPA-registered, category IV hospital-grade disinfectant, cleaner, mold and mildew controller, odor eliminator, and allergen remover. With its ready-to-use formula designed to be gentle to users but tough on bacteria, viruses, and germs, Vital Oxide is non-irritating to skin, non-corrosive to most treated articles, NSF-certified (no rinse required) for food-contact surfaces, and listed as a category IV (lowest toxicity category) pesticide with the EPA.

In addition to undergoing clinical trials and university and government-sponsored studies documenting Vital Oxide’s long-term effectiveness on mold and mold spores, it holds the following EPA registrations:

  • Category IV Hospital Grade Disinfectant and Cleaner
  • Fungicide, bactericide, virucide, tuberculocide, and Mildewstat
  • EPA registered for use in HVAC and Air Ducts
  • EPA registered for use in a ULV cold fogger and Electrostatic sprayer

“Vital Oxide is exactly the product restorers have been looking for on all fronts – sustainability, efficacy, EPA registrations, kill claims, and more,” said Ryan Giger, vice president of sales and marketing. “This company is committed to creating environmentally safe, ecologically sound, and highly effective products, with health and safety as our top priority.”

Vital Oxide includes components that dramatically decrease the size of its particles. This increases the ability of the active solution to spread and penetrate both hard and porous surfaces. This also makes it effective against airborne pathogens by reducing droplet size from sprayers and foggers.

About Vital Oxide

Founded in 2011, Vital Solutions, LLC is a developer and manufacturer of chlorine-dioxide-based solutions for home and workplace use. Our mission is to provide products that quickly eliminate bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew, odors, and allergens from environments that could be potential health threats without exposing users to harsh chemicals or harmful residue. Visit us at www.vitaloxide.com.

