Spring 2026 Cleaning Industry Leader Profiles: Legend Brands

June 7, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Sapphire_Truckmounts_Fam_2026

Truckmounts That Deliver Performance and Long-Term Value

When it comes to carpet, floor, and upholstery care, investing in the right truckmount is a game changer for your business. But with so many options, how do you choose the perfect fit? While cost is a factor, the ultimate question is: “Is this the right tool for the jobs we do now—and the ones we plan to do in the future?”

Legend Brands, a leader in truckmount innovation, offers a range of Sapphire Scientific® models designed to meet diverse business needs. Built in Prescott, Arizona, these machines come with unmatched parts and service support, ensuring your investment is protected for years to come.

Sapphire Scientific Truckmount Models at a Glance

370 EFI: The industry’s top-selling truckmount, now with Kohler EFI technology for 25% gentler operation. CARB compliant, compact, and fuel-efficient, it’s perfect for residential and mid-size commercial cleaning—saving you up to $10,000 over five years on maintenance and fuel costs.

Apex® 570: A powerhouse with a liquid-cooled Kubota engine, ideal for dual-wand cleaning and flood extraction. Its Tri-Lobe blower ensures faster dry times and quieter operation.

Everest® 870: The ultimate multi-wand machine, featuring a 57 HP Kubota engine and CARB compliance in all 50 states. With triple-wand cleaning power and high-pressure capabilities, it’s built for maximum performance.

What Sets Our Truckmounts Apart?

Sapphire Scientific Truckmounts are engineered for durability and performance, featuring:

  • Compact Design: Frame width as narrow as 16” to take up less valuable cargo space.
  • CERAKOTE®-Coated Exhaust: Keeps components 33% cooler for longer life.
  • State of the Art Heat Exchanger: Innovative stainless steel and copper-finned design for superior heat transfer. Solid-state controlled exhaust diverter system to maintain higher temperatures.
  • Through-Frame Drive Belt Cooling: Extends belt life and reduces downtime.
  • Rust-Free Aluminum Frame: Powder-coated for longevity.
  • Industry-Leading Warranty: Up to 5 years on select models.

To ensure you’re ready to hit the ground running, all new units come standard with premium accessories, including a glided titanium wand, solution, and vacuum hoses; a water supply hose; and your choice of a 90- or 120-gallon recovery tank—making your truckmount investment even more valuable.

Legend Brands’ commitment to quality, innovation, and support ensures your truckmount will keep your business operating seamlessly for years to come. Ready to find your perfect match? Compare models online and start your journey to more efficient cleaning today.

Contact: 800-932-3030  |  www.LegendBrands.com  |  Truckmounts: http://hubs.li/Q046-gYD0

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