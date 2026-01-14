Best Buys of 2026: Legend Brands

January 14, 2026
Legend best buy blue

Stack and roll two Dri-Eaz® LGR 5000Li dehumidifiers onto every job. It’s a highly durable unit with a heavy-duty telescoping handle that makes stairs simple, and you can carry airmovers on top to further streamline setup.

With max water removal of 164 pints, this compact Xactimate® Large dehumidifier is perfect for every restoration job. It’s amazingly quiet, lightweight, and draws only 5 amps.

Bright LEDs signal the unit status at a glance, and the home screen shows everything your techs need for monitoring: real-time inlet/outlet temperature and RH, GPP, and the GPP change, along with easy-access maintenance alerts.

Get the dehumidifier that will change your team’s efficiency, with the industry’s best warranty from Dri-Eaz, your trusted U.S.-based manufacturer.

For more information: www.cleanfax.com/lgr5000

