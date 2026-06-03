Peak Water Damage Season Demands Peak-Performance Equipment

When the Jobs Come Fast, Your Equipment Has to Keep Up

Summer is the busiest — and most demanding — season for water damage restoration professionals. Between increased storm activity, high ambient humidity, and the surge in residential and commercial flood calls, June through August puts your equipment to the test. That’s exactly when having the right dehumidifiers on the truck can mean the difference between a job completed on time and one that drags on, costs more, and frustrates everyone involved.

Legend Brands’ Dri-Eaz LGR (Low Grain Refrigerant) dehumidifier lineup is engineered for professional restorers who can’t afford downtime or underperformance. LGR technology extracts more moisture at lower grain levels than conventional dehumidifiers, meaning you dry structural materials faster, reduce secondary damage, and close jobs sooner.

The Right Unit for Every Job

The Dri-Eaz LGR lineup covers the full spectrum of job sizes and environments:

LGR 5000Li – A reliable, efficient large capacity LGR, ideal for residential losses and straightforward drying jobs.

– A reliable, efficient ideal for residential losses and straightforward drying jobs. LGR 6000Li – A step up in output for mid-size losses where faster drying timelines matter.

– A step up in output for mid-size losses where faster drying timelines matter. LGR 6500XLi – Enhanced capacity for larger residential or commercial jobs that demand more moisture removal.

– Enhanced for larger residential or commercial jobs that demand more moisture removal. LGR 7000XLi – High-performance output for complex, large-scale water damage losses.

– High-performance output for complex, large-scale water damage losses. LGR 3500i – Maximum capacity for the biggest, most demanding jobs in the field.

All Dri-Eaz LGR units are built with the durability, serviceability, and support network that professional restorers expect from the brand. Rugged enough for daily commercial use. Smart enough to integrate with Dri-Eaz’s Command Hub for remote monitoring and management.

Stay Ahead This Season

The best time to evaluate your dehumidifier fleet is before the peak — not during it. Whether you’re adding capacity, replacing aging units, or outfitting a growing operation, the Dri-Eaz LGR line gives you the performance foundation to take on more jobs, dry faster, and build the reputation your business depends on.

Explore the full Dri-Eaz LGR dehumidifier lineup and find the right unit for your operation.