Designed for the Demands of Restoration Pros: The LGR 5000Li

December 18, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Dri-Eaz LGR 5000Li

In this DemoXperience, see the science and innovation behind the Dri-Eaz LGR 5000Li and learn how this innovative dehumidifier is reshaping the water damage restoration process.

From rugged design and stackable portability to advanced data tracking and performance optimization, the LGR 5000Li shows what’s possible when technology meets field-tested practicality.

Watch how faster, smarter, more energy-efficient drying helps contractors cut time, reduce costs, and deliver better results.

To learn more about the Dri-Eaz LGR 5000Li, click here.

 

 

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

