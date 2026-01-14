Best Buys of 2026: Aero Tech

Built on the legacy of Aero Tech’s industry-leading XT Truck Mount, the new R-Series Slide-In combines legendary performance with stainless steel durability and industry-leading warranty protection. Every major component—from the frame to the heat exchangers—is made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel for years of dependable service. No rust. No coatings. No shortcuts.

Backed by Aero Tech’s 7-Year Parts & Labor Warranty on the frame and silencer/blower cradle, and 5-Years on the IP67-rated LED display, the R-Series is engineered for lasting reliability and easy service. Exclusive features like the Cabin Heat Discharge System and single-side maintenance bring innovation, endurance, and efficiency to professionals who demand maximum durability and uptime.

For more information: www.aerotechmfg.com/Truck-Mounts