Violand Management Associates Steps Into New Ownership

As part of a planned succession, Timothy E. Hull (pictured above on the right) has assumed full ownership of Violand Management Associates. He also will serve as the company’s president.

Founder and previous owner Chuck Violand will continue to serve on behalf of Violand Management to ensure continuity, growth, and further success for clients and the company.

Founded in 1987, Violand Management is a leading management consulting firm which provides advisory services and professional training to contractors in disaster restoration, plumbing, HVAC, janitorial, and other home service industries.

Tim Hull is a recognized leader in the disaster restoration industry. He started his career with Violand Management as a Business Development Advisor in 2008 and has served as VMA’s general manager for the past three years.

“I’m honored to take the reins from Chuck and continue the legacy he built here at Violand Management,” Hull said. “I am committed to maintaining the same vision and high standards of service, professionalism, and integrity that you’ve come to expect.”

Chuck Violand is an authority on entrepreneurial small businesses with more than 30 years as a business consultant and executive coach. He is an author, popular keynote speaker, and former Restoration Industry Association president. Following the transition, Chuck will continue to be an active part of Violand Management working with business owners and groups to grow themselves and their companies.

“What an incredible journey this has been, building Violand Management and working with our clients over the years,” Violand said. “With the future in mind, I wanted to ensure that the business transitions into the hands of someone who shares the same values, vision, and commitment to our clients’ success. That is why I am proud to pass ownership to Tim Hull.”

As part of the transition, John R. Monroe, currently senior business development advisor, will assume the role of director of consulting overseeing Violand Management’s team of business coaches. Scott Tackett, currently senior business development advisor, will take the role of director of organizational development and will be responsible for providing specialized human resource coaching and assistance, internal staff development, and continue to serve clients as a senior advisor.