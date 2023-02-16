NORTH CANTON, OH.—February 16, 2023—Cara Driscoll has joined Violand Management Associates (VMA) as a Business Development Advisor, allowing VMA to continue to coach their expanding list of restoration, plumbing, HVAC, and other direct labor clients in developing their professional abilities and sustaining profitable growth in their businesses.

Cara Driscoll is a well-respected thought leader in the restoration and cleaning industries and an IICRC Triple Master in Textile, Fire, and Water. She is the IICRC Restoration Vice-Chair Specialty Division, the FSRT TAC Chair, and a former SCRT Board Member and Georgia Chapter President. In 2020, Cara was the winner of the prestigious Women in Restoration Award issued by R&R Magazine.

Prior to joining Violand, Cara was a Technical Trainer and Large Loss Property Manager for BELFOR Property Restoration, a Technical Training Instructor for Legend Brands, and a Sales Manager for several national distributors.

Cara earned her BA in Business from Southern Wesleyan University and her MBA from Webster University.

