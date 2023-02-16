Violand Management Associates Announce New Business Development Advisor, Cara Driscoll

February 16, 2023Cleanfax Staff
VIOLAND CARA DRISCOLL

NORTH CANTON, OH.—February 16, 2023—Cara Driscoll has joined Violand Management Associates (VMA) as a Business Development Advisor, allowing VMA to continue to coach their expanding list of restoration, plumbing, HVAC, and other direct labor clients in developing their professional abilities and sustaining profitable growth in their businesses.

Cara Driscoll is a well-respected thought leader in the restoration and cleaning industries and an IICRC Triple Master in Textile, Fire, and Water. She is the IICRC Restoration Vice-Chair Specialty Division, the FSRT TAC Chair, and a former SCRT Board Member and Georgia Chapter President. In 2020, Cara was the winner of the prestigious Women in Restoration Award issued by R&R Magazine.

Prior to joining Violand, Cara was a Technical Trainer and Large Loss Property Manager for BELFOR Property Restoration, a Technical Training Instructor for Legend Brands, and a Sales Manager for several national distributors.

Cara earned her BA in Business from Southern Wesleyan University and her MBA from Webster University.

For more information on Cara Driscoll or to speak with any Violand Business Development Advisor, call the VMA office at +1 800 360 3513 or visit violand.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

carpet cleaning industry growth

Market Research Report Predicts Growth for Carpet Flooring and Cleaning Industries

News
Hurricane ian

Hurricane Ian Recovery Update

News
PuroClean Franchise growth

PuroClean Achieves Unprecedented Franchise Growth, Market Expansion in 2022

News
valley industries

Valley Industries, LLP acquires long-time partner Bestway Ag

News
verisk encircle integration

Verisk and Encircle Announce Integration

News
Untitled-design-2023-02-06T173459.421

Green Cleaning in a Post-COVID Era

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Play Video

Popular Content

Restoration Strategies

Register for Restoration Strategies and Empower Yourself

national cleaning week

How to Leverage National Cleaning Week for Marketing and Client Acquisition

medieval-cleaning-1

Medieval Cleaning: Hardly Hygienic

Untitled-design-2023-02-03T075043.084

The Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2023

IMG_0728-scaled

Six Questions With Doyle Bloss

Polls

Since COVID, have you seen an increase in upholstery cleaning for your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More