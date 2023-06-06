Various States Considering PFAS Ban

June 6, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Banned chemical

As reported by The Washington Post, 195 new bills have been introduced into various state legislatures this year in an effort to make more products free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

According to the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Diseases (ATSDR), PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been widely used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s—including products that resist grease, water, and oil—and remain in the environment for a long time.

ATSDR reports that research involving humans suggests that high blood levels of certain PFAS might lead to a number of health concerns, including increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer, increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant woman, and decreased vaccine response in children.

But, according to The Post, the American Chemistry Council contends that most PFAS—a group of more than 5,000 chemicals—do not pose a threat and believes banning or restricting all PFAS goes too far.

“We have strong concerns with overly broad state legislation that takes a one-size-fits-all approach to the regulation of these chemistries,” Robert Simon, American Chemistry Council vice president, told The Post. “Furthermore, a patchwork of conflicting state-based approaches could jeopardize access to important products.”

Since 2018, 24 states have voted to either ban or restrict the use of PFAS, The Post reports, with Minnesota being the latest to do so this May.

In 2022, Green Seal® decided to prohibit all PFAS, regardless of type, in any cleaning and personal care products certified by the organization. Read Green Seal Prohibits All PFAS in Cleaning and Personal Care Products to learn more about their decision.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Hard floor trends

It’s Not Too Late! Register for Trends in Hard Floors Webinar!

Hard Floor Care / News
Best airplanes 2023

Study Reveals 2023’s Best Airlines

News
IICRC logo

Nominations Now Open for IICRC Hall of Fame 2023

Awards / News
BluSky and PSA

BluSky Choses PSA as Restoration Technology Provider

News
Hurricane-Ian-Nasa

Earthvisionz Announces Release of Annual Hurricane Report

Disasters / News
Russ DeLozier

CRI Names New President

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More