Valcourt Building Services Expands Georgia Waterproofing & Restoration Branch

Valcourt Building Services, a trusted name in building envelope solutions within The Valcourt Group, expanded of its Georgia Waterproofing & Restoration branch.

The expansion comes on the heels of Valcourt’s official launch of the Georgia Waterproofing branch in May 2023. Less than two years since its inception, the branch has outgrown its office space and moved into a dedicated 3,000-square-foot office, complete with a conference room, and an additional 2,000 square feet of warehouse space.

This milestone underscores Valcourt’s commitment to delivering exceptional waterproofing and restoration services to property owners across Georgia, ensuring long-term value and performance for commercial properties. From parking garage repairs to façade restoration, the team has the expertise to manage all waterproofing needs across diverse industries, including hospitality, multifamily properties, healthcare, and more.

Facility Details and Team Growth

Previously operating from a shared space alongside Valcourt Georgia’s window cleaning division, the new office stands as a testament to the region’s rapid growth and demand for waterproofing expertise. With the expanded facility, the Georgia branch has grown its total footprint from 11,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet to accommodate its growing team and increasing client demands.

“Our growth reinforces what our customers have been telling us—we’re essential to this market,” said LaWon Griffin, Valcourt Waterproofing & Restoration Georgia general manager. “In under two years, we’ve built a strong team and a facility that align with our mission to meet the growing waterproofing and structural repair needs of Georgia’s property owners.”

The team’s growth continues, with plans to expand headcount this month to support increasing project demand.

Leadership and Industry Expertise

Michael MacDonagh, regional general manager, has played a key role in driving Valcourt’s growth in waterproofing and restoration. Previously the president of EDS, a Valcourt Group waterproofing company serving the Carolinas, MacDonagh was promoted to regional general manager in October. In this position, MacDonagh manages Valcourt Group’s waterproofing operations across Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas, leveraging his decades of expertise to enhance the region’s success.

“The expansion of our Georgia branch is a clear testament to our long-term commitment in providing our clients the best waterproofing and restoration solutions, not just in Atlanta, but across the entire region,” MacDonagh said. “With our team of skilled professionals, each bringing years of industry experience, we are poised to continue expanding Valcourt’s service offerings to better serve our clients.”

MacDonagh is actively involved in the waterproofing and restoration industry, previously serving as the president of the Sealant, Waterproofing, and Restoration Institute (SWRI) and was an honored recipient of the 2023 SWRI NextGen Leaders Under 40 Award.