USA Today Recognizes SERVPRO for Customer Service Excellence

USA Today and Plant-A Insights Group named SERVPRO one of America’s 2024 Customer Service Champions.

SERVPRO received a four-and-a-half-star rating out of a possible five and is the only company in the restoration industry included on the list.

“We are incredibly honored that SERVPRO has been recognized as one of America’s Customer Service Champions,” said Brett Ponton, SERVPRO CEO. “This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication and hard work of our SERVPRO teams, who strive every day to provide exceptional service and support to home and business owners in their time of need.”

This award recognizes leaders in customer service across 67 industries. America’s Customer Service Champions highlights companies that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences based on a broad set of metrics, providing consumers with guidance for their spending decisions.

Champions were selected through a confidential online survey of more than 33,000 U.S. consumers who provided nearly 520,000 reviews. The businesses were evaluated on overall customer experience and quality of service across seven key categories important to consumers.

Respondents reviewed companies with whom they had personal interactions within the past three years, ensuring the relevance of the findings. Recognized companies underwent meticulous checks, including a review of published press from the past two years to identify potential issues.