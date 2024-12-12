US Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market to Grow by $36.8B by 2028

December 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Technavio_Commercial_and_Residential_Cleaning_Services_Market_in_US_2024_2028_Infographic_800

The U.S. commercial and residential cleaning services market is estimated to grow by an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% to US$36.81 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio.

Rising popularity of multifamily dwellings in United States is driving market growth, with a trend toward increasing several strategic alliances. However, fluctuations in labor wages pose a challenge.

The commercial and residential cleaning services market in the U.S. is characterized by intense competition due to the presence of numerous local and international players. To stay competitive, vendors are focusing on enhancing their service offerings and expanding their customer base. Strategic partnerships have emerged as a popular strategy for gaining a competitive edge, such as ABM’s partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field in March 2024 for providing janitorial services as a single source. These collaborations enable vendors to broaden their reach and offer comprehensive services through new distribution channels. The formation of such strategic alliances is expected to increase in number, thereby boosting the availability of commercial and residential cleaning services in the U.S. and driving market growth during the forecast period.

The market continues to focus on maintaining high-hygiene standards for both business and home environments. General cleaning duties include various techniques and methods, such as deep cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection, using specialized equipment and supplies. Customer experience is key, with trained cleaners ensuring dependability and cleanliness.

Industry trends include electrostatic spray disinfection, green cleaning, and adherence to strict cleaning standards. The market prioritizes health, hygiene, and customer experience, with specialized technology and trained cleaners ensuring cleanliness and dependability for various facility types.

Regarding challenges, the commercial and residential cleaning services market is subject to continuous fluctuations in labor wages, which can adversely impact market growth. Underpayment of labor results in low efficiency and challenges in hiring and training processes. Increasing labor costs are driven by supply-demand imbalances and government regulations on minimum wages. For instance, the U.S. government’s frequent updates to minimum wage rules can lead to increased base salaries or employee benefits. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries rose by 0.9% and benefit costs increased by 0.7% in 2023. These wage increases will negatively affect the revenues of vendors in the commercial and residential cleaning services market, hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The market also faces unique challenges in delivering quality cleaning solutions for various facility types. Office buildings, cleanrooms, medical facilities, healthcare facilities, schools, commercial kitchens, and domestic dwellings all have distinct sanitary and hygienic conditions. Effectiveness and dependability are essential, with industrial-grade equipment and green cleaning practices ensuring both. Bonded and insured services protect against property damage, and client expectations for cleanliness and adherence to standards are high. Layout differences, cleaning frequency, and cleaning intensity necessitate specialized equipment. Electrostatic spray disinfection and green cleaning further enhance the quality of cleaning offered. Ultimately, the goal is to maintain cleanliness and meet the unique cleaning needs of each facility type.

