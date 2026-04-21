Upgraded HydraMaster TITAN 575HP Truckmount Debuts

April 21, 2026Cleanfax Staff
HydraMaster Titan 575HP
The TITAN 575HP is a complete mobile surface cleaning plant built for growth, flexibility, durability, and profitability. This includes heated pressure washing and dual wand capable hard surface and textile surface cleaning as standard features.
Standard on the 2026 TITAN 575HP is up to 2,000 pounds per square inch (psi) heated pressure washing capability. This upgrade unlocks a major new revenue stream for operators by allowing you to expand into heated (limited-heat) pressure washing; hard-surface and exterior cleaning; fleet, shop, and equipment washdowns; and deep cleaning of tile, concrete, luxury vinyl plank, and stone restoration.
The exhaust heat exchanger/thermal accumulator has been upgraded to stainless steel for higher heat tolerance, durability, and pressures up to 2,000 psi. A GP High-Pressure Piston Chemical Pump offers higher solution pressure and a no-diaphragm design for reduced service and maintenance and longer life.
The TITAN 575HP Exhaust System now also comes standard with Cerakote® ceramic coating, which reduces radiant heat inside the van and protects surrounding components, extending the lifespan of belts, hoses, wiring, and electronics. This results in a cooler van, longer machine and component life, and fewer service issues.
In addition, the Liquid Cooled Kubota 32.5-horsepower engine now comes with a factory-sponsored expanded three-year limited warranty.
For more information, contact your local HydraMaster Distributor.
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