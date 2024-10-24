Unscripted: IICRC Instructor Diaries

We all recognize the profound impact of education. As a parent, you strive to ensure your child receives the education they need to succeed in life. If you are a young person considering college or further education, you seek out the best opportunities to advance in the career of your choice. However, it’s important not to overlook the trades. Education is essential to complement and enhance any on-the-job experience you may receive and to advance in a chosen trade.

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) focuses specifically on cleaning, restoration, inspection, and related skill sets. The IICRC leads the way in certification for these industry trades. Need certification in water damage restoration? Contact the IICRC. Interested in furniture cleaning? The IICRC is your go-to source. While many have harnessed the power of an IICRC certification, have you ever wondered about the intricate processes behind the scenes before you even step into the classroom?

In a recent episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, Cleanfax invited three IICRC-approved instructors to learn what motivates them, keeps their energy levels up, and why they do what they do.

Meet the instructors

Shawn Bisaillon: With more than 30 years in the industry, Bisaillon began his career as a carpet cleaner who quickly realized the importance of proper training. After attending an IICRC course taught by one of his heroes, Craig Jasper, he was inspired to become an instructor himself. Bisaillon has spent the last two decades as a full-time trainer, coach, and consultant, imparting his vast knowledge to others. He said, “I got into the industry accidentally, but stayed because of the incredible mentors and the passion I developed for the trade.”

David Hodge: Growing up in Dalton, Georgia, Hodge naturally gravitated toward carpet installation and cleaning. He has been in the industry for nearly 30 years, teaching various courses, including fire and water restoration. Hodge’s first class, taught by Joe Dobbins, was a turning point. He immediately knew that he wanted to be an instructor. “I’ve always been driven to help others and ensure they have the best information possible,” Hodge explained. His background in emergency management and public safety adds a unique perspective to his teaching.

Bruce DeLoatch: DeLoatch’s journey in the trade industry has spanned more than three decades. He started as a carpet cleaner and gradually moved into teaching. DeLoatch emphasizes the importance of understanding both the theoretical and practical aspects of the trade, ensuring that his students leave with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter. He recalls his first class, where he struggled initially but soon found his stride. “That first choke was tough, but it was a learning experience. Now, training is a passion,” DeLoatch said.

The transition to virtual learning

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a swift shift to virtual learning. DeLoatch, Hodge, and Bisaillon shared their experiences and adaptations. DeLoatch, who now exclusively teaches online, highlighted the benefits of focusing on delivering straightforward, engaging content without the distractions of a physical classroom. “The technology needs to be top-notch to ensure a seamless student experience,” DeLoatch noted. His setup includes dedicated fiber optic lines and a team that ensures everything runs smoothly.

Hodge acknowledged the logistical advantages of virtual learning for companies, reducing travel costs and making education more accessible. “Virtual classes opened up opportunities for many who otherwise couldn’t attend due to costs or location,” Hodge explained. He still teaches a mix of virtual and in-person classes, appreciating the flexibility of virtual platforms.

Bisaillon emphasized the need for interactive and engaging virtual classes to maintain student interest. He has invested in a home studio equipped with all the necessary tools to deliver dynamic presentations. “Keeping students engaged online can be challenging, but with the right tools and techniques, it’s achievable,” Bisaillon said. He travels frequently for in-person classes, valuing the direct connection with students.

Future of education in the trades

Looking ahead, all three instructors see the need for a more hybrid approach to education, combining the benefits of both in-person and virtual learning. They advocate for courses that delve deeper into the science and practical applications of the trade, ensuring that students know what to do and understand why they are doing it. This comprehensive approach is critical to developing true mastery in the field.

Bisaillon suggests a return to more hands-on, artisan-style learning to rekindle the passion for the trade. “We need to connect with the craftsmanship side of the industry,” he said. Hodge emphasizes the need for a structured learning path that includes prerequisites and advanced courses, ensuring a solid foundation before moving on to complex subjects. DeLoatch advocates dividing courses, such as the Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) certification course, into science-based and application-based segments to give students a thorough understanding.

Connecting with students

Personal interaction is crucial, even in virtual settings. DeLoatch emphasized the importance of engaging students by learning about their backgrounds and incorporating their experiences into the learning process. He uses introductions and interactive elements to create a more personalized experience. “I tell students they’re in charge because they paid for the course. It sets the right tone,” DeLoatch said.

Bisaillon and Hodge highlighted the need to connect with students personally, ensuring they feel valued and understood. Bisaillon uses chat rooms and interactive activities to keep students engaged. Hodge focuses on managing expectations from the start and uses humor to create a relaxed learning environment. “I tell a lot of dad jokes to keep things light and engaging,” Hodge admitted.

Preparation and dedication

The instructors shared insights into the extensive preparation required for each class. Hodge noted the constant need to update and tweak materials based on student feedback and industry developments. Bisaillon emphasized the investment in creating a conducive learning environment, whether it’s his studio or onsite at a training facility. DeLoatch highlighted the importance of reliable technology and a dedicated support team to ensure a seamless online learning experience.

The dedication and passion of IICRC instructors like Bisaillon, Hodge, and DeLoatch are instrumental in shaping the future of trade education. Their commitment to continuous improvement and student engagement ensures that trade professionals receive the highest quality education, preparing them for successful and fulfilling careers. As the industry evolves, so will the methods and approaches to education, always striving to meet the needs of both students and the industry.

Their stories and insights highlight the importance of trade education and the continuous effort to provide valuable, engaging, and practical learning experiences. Whether through virtual platforms or in-person classes, the goal remains to empower trade professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers.

Be sure to watch the entire recording of this interview below.

Editor’s Note: Cleanfax produces this media program in partnership with the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC). The program, Unscripted, features what the IICRC is doing, what the industry needs to know about IICRC Standards, certifications, events, technical tips, management and marketing strategies, and more. If you have a topic you would like to see featured in a future edition of Unscripted, send an email to Jeff Cross, ISSA media director, at [email protected].