IICRC Standards Available for Second Limited Public Review

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened the second limited public review for the following Standards:

Draft IICRC S410 Standard for Professional Cleaning of the Built Environment for Infection Prevention and Control. Download the Substantive Changes made to the draft S410 Standard since the first public review, and submit your comments online from Jan. 31 to March 2 here: https://iicrc.org/s410/

Draft IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation of Precursors, Drug Residues, and Associated Chemical Waste. Download the Substantive Changes made to the draft S900 Standard since the first public review, and submit your comments online from Jan. 31 to March 2 here: https://iicrc.org/s900/

As part of the ANSI 30-day limited public review period, all comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than March 2.

The IICRC S410 Standard builds on the routine cleaning practices discussed in the IICRC S400 Standard for Professional Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment and provides users with processes to enhance routine cleaning practices using infection control measures in order to decrease exposure risk to germs and pathogens. This standard focuses on the infection prevention and control principles and methods to establish processes to clean, sanitize, disinfect, evaluate, and maintain the built environment.

The IICRC S900 Standard describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when organizing the work for a project involving the remediation and cleaning of a site that is contaminated by precursors, drug residues, and associated chemical waste. This standard assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies. Sites requiring cleanup from precursors, drug residues, and associated chemical waste require a working knowledge of the subject matter in the contents as per this Standard.

