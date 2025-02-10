Restoring Smarter: How Science Is Revolutionizing the Water Damage Restoration Industry

February 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
IICRC Restoring Smarter

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, get ready for an interesting topic, specifically how water damage restoration has evolved significantly over the years, with scientific advancements transforming how professionals handle everything from moisture detection to air quality to microbial contamination.

Industry experts and IICRC-approved instructors Brendan Kimmel and Brandon White discuss the latest innovations in water damage restoration, the growing awareness of microbial concerns like mold, and much more.

You’ll also hear valuable advice for new restoration businesses looking to succeed in the industry, as well as key tips for homeowners on choosing the right restoration company.

Learn more about the IICRC: https://iicrc.org

