Is it Clean … or is it Contaminated? Breaking Down Water Damage Categories

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, we sit down with top water damage experts who teach IICRC certification classes, to dig into the important—but sometimes ignored—issue of identifying water damage categories.

Learn about the three categories of water, the health and safety risks they pose, and why accurate classification is essential for effective remediation.

Discover when homeowners should call a professional, what precautions restoration experts must take, and how proper certification and tools can make all the difference.

Whether you’re a homeowner or a water damage pro, this video provides decision-making information to protect your property and health.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!