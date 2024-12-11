Is it Clean … or is it Contaminated? Breaking Down Water Damage Categories

December 11, 2024
Learn about the three categories of water, the health and safety risks they pose, and why accurate classification is essential for effective remediation.

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, we sit down with top water damage experts who teach IICRC certification classes, to dig into the important—but sometimes ignored—issue of identifying water damage categories.

Learn about the three categories of water, the health and safety risks they pose, and why accurate classification is essential for effective remediation.

Discover when homeowners should call a professional, what precautions restoration experts must take, and how proper certification and tools can make all the difference.

Whether you’re a homeowner or a water damage pro, this video provides decision-making information to protect your property and health.

