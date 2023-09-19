Universal Cleaning Concepts Purchases HydraMaster

HydraMaster, LLC, manufacturer of cleaning and restoration equipment and products, recently announced that Universal Cleaning Concepts, LLC, purchased the assets and operational infrastructure of HydraMaster, including all the HydraMaster brand of products, on September 6, 2023.

Universal Cleaning Concepts is a newly formed company for the exclusive purpose of purchasing the assets and operations of HydraMaster and is owned by several private equity investors that have invested together in numerous successful ventures for more than 20 years.

Bob Beard has been named as the CEO and operating partner of the new company.

“We are excited and enthusiastic about the potential of the HydraMaster brand and products,” Beard said. “The cleaning and restoration industry is a fast-growing industry that the HydraMaster brand is well positioned in. While recent times and supply chain issues have created numerous challenges, Universal Cleaning Concepts, LLC, is investing millions of dollars to purchase sufficient inventory to support an uninterrupted and continual build plan and to stock sufficient inventories of tools, accessories, parts and chemicals. This process of investment push through will take some time, but distributors and customers will soon see progress in re-establishing the HydraMaster brand as a leader in the industry. We have hired all the former HydraMaster, LLC, employees and will continue to operate from the same facility in Everett, Washington.”

Josh Howard, HydraMaster’s former president and CEO said, “We are thrilled with this new investment and expertise that Universal Cleaning Concepts, LLC, will bring to the table to take the HydraMaster brand to new heights in the cleaning and restoration industry. The 52-year tradition of HydraMaster will be augmented with the capabilities that the investment group will provide to make the company a more efficient and proficient manufacturer of truckmounted and portable extraction equipment, along with the tools, chemicals, and accessories that go with it.” Howard will remain with the new company.

Universal Cleaning Concepts’ main manufacturing facility will remain in Everett, Washington, and all contact information will remain the same. For more information about HydraMaster products, visit the website at www.hydramaster.com.