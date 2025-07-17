Two Tax Reporting Changes Coming for Businesses

July 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
tax return

The major tax and spending bill that President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on July 4  reverses more stringent tax-reporting requirements for payment apps when it comes to telling the IRS how much small businesses are taking in via business transactions on their platforms, CNN reported.

Regarding payment apps like Venmo, the new tax law reinstates a 200 transactions/US$20,000 threshold rule that was in effect prior to 2024. For the past two years, payment apps only had to report a person’s business transactions if they were more than $5,000 in 2024 and more than $2,500 this year.

Another change prompted by the new law will result in less paperwork required for businesses and upends decades of practice regarding 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC forms. Until the law passed, businesses have been required to issue 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC forms to report to the IRS the nonemployee compensation they pay on a one-off basis to independent contractors and vendors throughout the year. This can include cleaning staff, landscapers, lawyers, and accountants. The new law increases the required reporting threshold from $600 paid for services rendered to $2,000, starting after Dec. 31. The $2,000 will be adjusted for inflation annually.

As Cleanfax previously reported, the legislation  includes several key tax provisions that will directly benefit the cleaning and facility-solutions industries.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CRDN

CRDN Expands Service Capabilities Across Network

News
A levee breaks in the midwest flooding the entire town of Pacific Junction and its residents

New Study Shows Flooding Risks Higher Than Previously Thought

Disasters / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Sustainability
John Broer

Reinventing the Manager: Lessons from the Bossholes® (ISSA Show Sneak Peek)

ISSA / News / Video
First Onsite

First Onsite Doubles Public Support for Animal Disaster Relief Charity

Community Outreach / News
RIA’s President Jeff Moore, former president and Carrier Relations Task Force lead Mark Springer, and CEO Kristy Cohen

The Restoration Report: RIA’s Vision for Growth, Ethics, and Unity

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Names Jay Caiafa CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...