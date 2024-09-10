Tropical Storm Francine Causes Possible Hurricane Threat, Year’s Storm Forecast Changes

September 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Huge hurricane between Florida and Cuba. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Life-threatening surge and damaging winds from Tropical Storm Francine could impact the Gulf Coast beginning tonight. Francine formed in the western Gulf of Mexico on Monday, and The Weather Channel forecasts it could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday as it tracks toward the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts. Flash flooding will be a major concern as heavy rain impacts already saturated areas.

Francine is the sixth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and the first since Ernesto dissipated on Aug. 20. The system is one of three the hurricane center is watching, USA Today reported. The second is in the central tropical Atlantic and is given a 60% chance of becoming a tropical storm. Another storm is farther to the east has a 60% chance of development during the next week.

If Francine does form into a hurricane, the season still has been quieter than expected by forecasters. Despite ideal conditions that fueled preseason predictions of upward of 20 named storms, none have formed in the Atlantic since Ernesto in mid-August—a streak unmatched in 56 years, CNN reported. More than 40% of all tropical activity in a normal season occurs after Sept. 10, so experts still predict plenty of storms are ahead this year.

Still, Colorado State University weather forecasters reduced its predicted number of named storms to 23 from 25, but maintained all other numbers, including that a dozen storms will turn into hurricanes before Nov. 30.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Samuel Sales

In Memoriam: John Sales Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Business Management & Operations / News / Video
U.S. Department of Labor

Labor Department Updates Policies for Mental Health, Childcare, Cybersecurity & More

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

Read the September/October 2024 Issue of CMM Online

Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
Raj Manickam

Raj Manickam Receives the 2024 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

Awards / News / Video
Sofidel_Mark_kirchgasser_800

The Future of Paper: How Sofidel is Navigating Adversity and Driving Innovation

News / Products & Technologies / Sponsored / Video
IICRC

Second Limited Public Review for IICRC S400 Standard Now Open

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...