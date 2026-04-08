Top 20 Cities for Pest Services

In honor of National Pest Management Month, Yelp revealed its annual Infestation Index, spotlighting the top 20 cities searching for pest control services this season and the outdoor insects creating demand.

Year over year, Yelp searches for pest control increased by 34%. The data highlights major metropolitan areas actively seeking pest management. While coastal cities dominate, every region is represented.

Los Angeles and San Francisco lead the nation in pest control searches, reflecting unique West Coast challenges. The Golden State’s mild winters and dense urban environments create year-round conditions for pests to thrive, while spring warmth accelerates breeding cycles and demand for professional services.

On the East Coast, New York lands at No. 3, and Washington, D.C., which previously ranked No. 1 in Yelp’s inaugural Infestation Index for roach, mosquito, and bed bug searches, remains a top metro at No. 7.

Texas also ranks highly, with Dallas and Houston both in the top eight. Pacific Northwest cities like Seattle and Portland are also represented, reflecting how moisture-rich springs foster environments for ants, wasps, and other pests.

While spring brings a variety of unwanted visitors, several pests draw particular attention. Project requests for bee control spiked 197% on Yelp from February 2025 to March 2025, while wasp and hornet extermination requests rose 212%, indicating that concerns about stinging insects are top of mind in warmer months. Mosquito extermination requests were up 157% during the same period. Preventive pest control requests rose 57% in March 2025 and continued to climb throughout the summer.

Learn tips for springtime pest control.