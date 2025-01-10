Tips From the Trenches: How to Clean Multiple Fiber Fabrics

January 10, 2025
Tim Damroth

Cleaning multiple fiber fabrics requires skill, precision, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of different materials.

In this episode, Tim Damroth, an IICRC Certified Technician, shares tips and techniques for professional cleaners looking to tackle a wide range of fabrics effectively and safely.

From delicate upholstery to durable carpets, you’ll learn identification principles, best cleaning methods and products, common mistakes to avoid, how to deliver outstanding results and boost client satisfaction, and more.

 

