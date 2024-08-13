THYMOX No. 1 Botanical Disinfectant: It’s About Thyme

Rochester Midland Corporation has been the leader in sustainable cleaning products since 1888. We pride ourselves on providing sustainable solutions for health, productivity, and the environment with over 30 Green third party Certified products that clean, disinfect, and protect any surface. Rochester Midland offers a full line of restoration and janitorial products.

Introducing our new botanical disinfectant, THYMOX, a powerful, yet eco-friendly solution designed to keep your environment safe and clean. Derived from plant-based technology, this disinfectant effectively eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, providing a natural alternative to harsh chemical cleaners.

Effective Germ Kill: Proven to destroy a wide range of pathogens, including common household germs, without compromising on efficacy.

Eco-Friendly: Biodegradable and non-toxic, this disinfectant minimizes environmental impact.

Pleasant Aroma: Leaves a refreshing, natural scent, avoiding the harsh chemical smell associated with traditional disinfectants.

Versatile Use: Suitable for use on hard and soft surfaces, including countertops, floors, and even carpets & fabrics.

Benefits:

Safe for Sensitive Individuals: Ideal for homes with children, pets, or those with allergies and sensitivities to chemicals.

Sustainable Choice: Supports a greener planet by reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals and promoting sustainable practices.

Multi-Surface Application: Effective on a wide range of surfaces, ensuring comprehensive hygiene in all areas of your home or workspace.

Make the switch to a safer, greener, and more effective cleaning solution with our THYMOX botanical disinfectant. Clean with confidence, knowing you’re making a healthier choice for your home and the environment.

THYMOX has the best kill times on the market:

30 Second Sanitizer

Kills Viruses in 1 min (SARS-CoV-2, HIV-1, RSV, H1N1 & more)

Kills Bacteria in 2 mins (Staph., MRSA, E. Coli & more)

Kills Fungi, TB and Mold in 3 mins

Kills Norovirus in 4 mins

THYMOX is approved to be used on hard and soft surfaces and HVAC systems.

Water Damage

THYMOX is the ideal solution to get rid of mold, water and sewage damage.

For workers, homeowners, and customers

One step disinfectant-cleaner

Institutional/Commercial

THYMOX is the ideal disinfectant for public areas where sanitary control is a public health issue: Institutional kitchens and facilities Schools/colleges Turf fields and sporting equipment Public areas: offices Correctional facilities, military installations Nursing homes, childcare centers



For more information on the industry’s leading botanical disinfectant and our complete line of Restoration and Janitorial products Contact: 1-800-836-1633 [email protected] or visit us at: www.rochestermidland.com