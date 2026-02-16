Three Factors Make or Break Employee Happiness

What makes workers happy? A new survey by recruiting firm Howdy.com polled nearly 1,000 full-time workers to find out; overall, 73% reported on-the-job happiness.

Big differences:

Just 19% of happy workers disclosed burnout compared to 84% of unhappy workers who reported burnout.

Unhappy workers work an average of three more hours per week than their happy counterparts.

Happy workers overwhelmingly have clear job duties (95% versus 75%), a supportive manager (80% versus 51%), and clear ways to succeed in their roles (93% versus 52%).

Over one in four unhappy workers experienced workplace layoffs in the last six months.

56% of happy workers have investment in their work, while 85% of unhappy workers consider work “just a paycheck.”

Only 25% of unhappy workers are satisfied with their pay, compared to 71% of happy workers.

30% of unhappy workers believe their employer cares about them, versus 85% of happy workers.

Recognition follows a similar pattern, with 85% of happy workers feeling recognized compared to just 44% of unhappy workers.

Off the clock, employees report huge differences as well: Only 40% of unhappy workers said they have work-life balance, and show lower numbers in exercise participation, participation in community beyond work, and long-term relationships.

The top three happiest job sectors were: