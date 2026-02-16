Three Factors Make or Break Employee Happiness

February 16, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Happy diverse addicts sitting on chairs in circle, talking on group therapy meeting, discussing addiction, mental health problems. Multiethnic employees brainstorming on team training
What makes workers happy? A new survey by recruiting firm Howdy.com polled nearly 1,000 full-time workers to find out; overall, 73% reported on-the-job happiness.

Big differences:

  • Just 19% of happy workers disclosed burnout compared to 84% of unhappy workers who reported burnout.
  • Unhappy workers work an average of three more hours per week than their happy counterparts.
  • Happy workers overwhelmingly have clear job duties (95% versus 75%), a supportive manager (80% versus 51%), and clear ways to succeed in their roles (93% versus 52%).
  • Over one in four unhappy workers experienced workplace layoffs in the last six months.
  • 56% of happy workers have investment in their work, while 85% of unhappy workers consider work “just a paycheck.”
  • Only 25% of unhappy workers are satisfied with their pay, compared to 71% of happy workers.
  • 30% of unhappy workers believe their employer cares about them, versus 85% of happy workers.
  •  Recognition follows a similar pattern, with 85% of happy workers feeling recognized compared to just 44% of unhappy workers.

Off the clock, employees report huge differences as well: Only 40% of unhappy workers said they have work-life balance, and show lower numbers in exercise participation, participation in community beyond work, and long-term relationships.

The top three happiest job sectors were:

  • Nonprofit (90%)
  • Science and research (89%)
  • Construction and trades (82%)
