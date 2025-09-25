Third State Moves to Ban Forever Chemicals in Products

September 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PFAS 800x533

New Mexico moved to ban further consumer products that contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), otherwise known as “forever chemicals,” this September, following the passage of House Bill 212 earlier this year.

H.B. 212 will institute the gradual phasing out of intentionally added PFAS in everyday items. Lawmakers also passed a second bill, House Bill 140, to allow the New Mexico Environment Department to regulate and manage cleanup for firefighting foams containing PFAS on military bases, which have caused contamination in groundwater statewide.

The state will also require manufacturers to label products containing PFAS, establish a process for companies to receive an exemption if needed, and develop fines for companies violating the ban.

New Mexico is the third state to push legislation around the use of PFAS in consumer products, joining Maine and Minnesota. This class of manmade chemicals is often used in waterproofing and can withstand breaking down in water, oil, and sunlight. As a result, PFAS can be found across a range of products, including cleaning supplies, menstrual products, textiles, and upholstered furniture.

But exposure through contaminated water and soil, as well as through plants and animals, causes PFAS to build up in the human body. While still being studied, PFAS exposure is linked to increased cancer risks, fertility issues, low birth weights or fetal development issues, hormonal imbalances, and limiting vaccine effectiveness.

Once approved, New Mexico’s PFAS ban would roll out in phases, starting with cookware, food packaging, firefighting foams, dental floss, and juvenile products by January 2027. Additional items would follow, such as cosmetics, period hygiene products, textiles, carpeting, furniture, and ski wax. Exceptions to the ban include medical devices, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and cars.

Meanwhile, The Hill reported provisions in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate annual Defense authorization bills reduce restrictions on the PFAS. In the House, one such provision is generating pushback.

Additionally, with the Environmental Protection Agency planning to rescind national standards for PFAS in drinking water, the National Conference of State Legislatures and the states called on the federal government to fund cleanup and remediation. Since 2023, 26 states have adopted over 100 policies relating to PFAS and PFAS contamination, according to NCSL.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Michael Caiazza 800x533

ATI Restoration Appoints Michael Caiazza as Regional Manager of Los Angeles

New Hires and Appointments / News
Jobber logo

Jobber Releases New AI Offerings for Home Service Businesses

News / Products & Technologies
U.S. Capital building

Bipartisan Reintroduction of Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act

News
Salt Lake City 800x533

Register for Restoration Made Simple’s Owners Workshop

News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Appoints Josh Greear as Chief Financial Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Mark Minasian

BluSky Restoration Appoints Mark Minasian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...