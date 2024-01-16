The Winter 2024 Issue of Contractor’s Corner Is Now Online
January 16, 2024—
The Winter 2024 edition of Contractor’s Corner is now available digitally from ISSA Canada.
ISSA Canada’s quarterly publication is geared specifically toward the building service contractor (BSC) and in-house service provider markets. The Winter 2024 edition covers such topics as:
- Commercial cleaning and the way forward: ISSA’s Hygieia Network
- The art of meeting deadlines and staying on schedule
- A responsible approach to infection prevention
- Spreading cleanliness, not germs.
Access and download the latest Contractor’s Corner here.