The Obsolete Salesperson

For decades, outside sales ran on a simple formula: get in the car, visit customers, build relationships, grow business. That model served distributors and manufacturers well. But the landscape of B2B selling has shifted dramatically, and Dave Kahle, founder of Kahle Way Sales Systems, isn’t sugarcoating what that means for the salespeople still operating the old way.

“Are they obsolete?” Kahle said. “Some of them are. Some of them will be.”

Where outside sales still matter

Kahle sees three specific conditions where a live salesperson remains essential, at least for the foreseeable future. The first is big-ticket products. When a piece of production equipment costs half a million dollars, the customer’s risk is high enough that they want a real relationship with someone they know, trust, and believe is competent.

The second is large purchase decisions. Even if an individual part is inexpensive, a million-dollar invoice to a major manufacturer carries enough weight that buyers want a human in the loop. And the third is a sophisticated or complicated sales process. Kahle recalled mapping out one client’s sales process for high-end woodworking equipment and counting 28 distinct steps. That kind of complexity requires a salesperson to work it through.

“If you don’t have that,” Kahle said, “your job is questionable.”

The trend has been building for years

This isn’t a sudden shift. Kahle pointed to a study conducted 20 years ago in which 70% of industrial buyers said that if they had a good catalog and a capable inside salesperson, they’d rather not see an outside rep at all. That was before most purchasing moved online.

“Imagine today, if I have a good website I can go to, what do I need a person for?” Kahle said. The migration from outside to inside sales has been underway for two decades. AI is now accelerating it. When a customer’s AI agent can research, compare, and initiate a purchase without picking up the phone, a salesperson who adds no distinct value has little left to offer.

What salespeople need to do right now

For salespeople who want to stay relevant, Kahle’s advice is direct: sharpen the fundamentals and add new ones. The core competencies—building relationships, asking good questions, making a strong presentation—still matter and can always be improved. But the days of showing up and winging it are over.

“If you’ve got 20 minutes on the phone or on a Zoom call with a customer, you better have that thing ready,” Kahle said. “You better have an agenda. You better be organized… practiced… rehearsed.” For many salespeople, that level of preparation is itself a new skill set.

He also noted a striking statistic from his years training salespeople: only one in 20 has ever spent $25 of their own money on their own professional development. “If you’re one of the 19 of 20,” he said, “honestly, your job is probably in jeopardy.”

What about selling services?

If you sell services, such as cleaning, the same dynamics apply. “You are more likely to utilize a salesperson if the total value of the contract is high, if the sales process requires several steps,” Khale explained. A detailed discovery process, a customized proposal, and a negotiated agreement are examples. “When you have the opposite in these criteria, such as a small contract value, a simple sales process, and a sophisticated customer, the value of a field salesperson is in question.”

Regardless, Kahle added, everyone should be preparing for the day, perhaps in the next few months, when some customers will first ask AI to recommend a specific service. Then, to recommend a company to perform that service. And then to create the purchase order.

“The purchasing function may soon be automated, and the salesperson’s value as a relationship builder will be negated when there is no one to build a relationship with,” he said.

The bigger question for sales leaders

Kahle’s message isn’t just for individual reps. He has a direct word for chief sales officers and anyone making decisions about how a sales force is structured: look at this now.

“You’ve got to take a good, hard, objective look at the role of your outside sales force right now,” he said. That means examining what customers actually want today—not what they wanted four or five years ago—and whether the current structure is built to deliver it.

The shift, Kahle said, is already too far along to ignore. The question now is whether salespeople and the companies that employ them are honest enough with themselves to adapt before the window closes.

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