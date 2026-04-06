Gabe Rowley: Much More Than Option 5 on the IICRC Helpdesk

What happens when you call the IICRC?

Most people in the cleaning and restoration industry know the IICRC by its certifications, its standards, and the credentials that appear on business cards and company websites. But behind all of that is a team of real people whose job is to make sure the organization is accessible, responsive, and genuinely useful to everyone who reaches out—whether that’s a seasoned restoration professional or a homeowner who just discovered water damage in their basement.

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, Gabe Rowley, Helpdesk Representative at the IICRC, shares what it’s like to be on the front lines of that interaction every single day.

The range of what Rowley handles is wider than most people might expect. Certifications, supply orders, exam questions, general inquiries from technicians in the field, calls from consumers who aren’t sure where to turn—it all comes through the helpdesk, and it all requires someone who can think on their feet, communicate clearly, and represent the organization well under pressure. No two calls are exactly alike, and that variety is part of what makes the role both challenging and rewarding.

What ties it all together is a commitment to keeping communication flowing across the organization. The helpdesk isn’t just a call center—it’s a connection point. When a technician has a question about their certification status, when a training provider needs clarification on a standard, or when a consumer is trying to figure out who they can trust to do the job right, Rowley and his colleagues are the first voice they hear. That first impression matters.

One of the tools Rowley highlights in this conversation is the IICRC Global Locator—a resource that helps consumers find certified professionals in their area quickly and with confidence. For contractors who have invested in their credentials, the Global Locator is one of the most direct ways the IICRC connects that investment to real business opportunity. And for consumers, it removes the guesswork from one of the most stressful decisions they’ll make in the middle of an emergency.

This episode is a behind-the-scenes look at the role that keeps everything—and everyone—connected, and a reminder that great organizations are built as much on the people who answer the phone as the ones who write the standards.