The Most Dangerous Phrase in Business

April 2, 2026Jeff Cross
Dangeroups phrases to use in business.

Few phrases in business are as quietly perilous as “We’ve always done it this way.” It can masquerade as wisdom or loyalty, yet more often it quietly fences your business in, keeping possibility just out of reach.

In the cleaning and restoration industry, experience is genuinely valuable. Years on the job teach you things no training manual can. But experience has a shadow side, and that shadow looks a lot like habit mistaken for wisdom. When the way you’ve always done something becomes the reason you keep doing it, you’ve stopped making decisions—you’re just repeating them.

Your customers, meanwhile, have moved on. They book appointments online, track service arrivals in real time, and expect instant confirmation. Their entire consumer experience has been shaped by businesses that obsess over convenience and communication. When they contact your company and the process feels like it hasn’t changed since the early 2000s, they notice, even if they can’t articulate exactly why. And they rarely tell you. They just don’t call back.

That’s the real cost of outdated habits. It’s not loud or dramatic. It’s the slow drift of customers toward competitors who made the experience easier, faster, and more transparent. Your technical quality may be excellent. Your equipment may be top of the line. None of that fully compensates for a customer experience that feels out of step with today.

The solution isn’t to throw out everything that’s working. Some of the old ways are the right ways, and that distinction matters. The goal is to stop protecting habits and start questioning them. There’s a simple way to do that: take one process in your business—just one—and ask yourself whether you’d design it the same way if you were starting your company from scratch today. If the honest answer is no, you’ve just identified exactly where to focus next.

That single question, applied consistently, is how good businesses become better ones. Growth rarely comes from doing more of the same. It comes from being willing to trade a comfortable habit for a better result.

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Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

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