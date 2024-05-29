The Experience Convention & Trade Show Coming in September

The Experience Convention and Trade Show, September 4-6 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, is designed for ambitious cleaning and restoration professionals seeking to grow their small business and increase profits.

The Experience helps navigate new markets, enhance profitability, and refine skills under the guidance of industry experts. The Experience offers a consistent schedule of direct, hands-on training. During the three days, the conference incorporates top-level keynote speakers, and the opportunity to network with vendors on the trade show floor.

Recently, Garret Gray, CoreLogic Insurance Solutions president, and Leighton Healey, KnowHow co-founder, president and CEO, were announced as keynote speakers. The two industry giants will share their insights on topics including artificial intelligence to the costs of doing business.