Texas Flood Ranks as The Deadliest US Freshwater Flood in About 50 Years

More than 120 are dead and about 160 others are missing in the catastrophic flooding that occurred in central Texas on the Fourth of July. This tragedy marks the deadliest freshwater flooding event in the U.S. since 1976 and the deadliest weather event in the country since Hurricane Helene last September.

Freshwater flooding, or riverine flooding, comes from rain and is different than storm surge flooding caused by wind pushing water onshore. In riverine flooding, streams and rivers exceed the capacity of their natural or constructed channels to accommodate water flow and water overflows the banks, spilling out into adjacent low-lying, dry land.

Texas has deployed over 2,100 personnel and more than 1,100 vehicles and equipment assets to help local officials and communities respond to and recover from the devastating flooding. More than 20 state agencies are currently responding to flooding threats across the state.

Here’s how the Texas disaster compares to other flooding disasters: