Tendit Group Acquires Clean D Windows

May 16, 2023
Two Palm Trees Reflected in Windows

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has announced the acquisition of Tempe, Arizona-based Clean D Windows. The addition of Clean D Windows further expands Tendit’s footprint and service offerings in the Arizona market.

Founded in 2008, Clean D Windows is a full-service commercial window cleaning and glass restoration company, primarily serving commercial property managers and homeowners association customers. Jason Barclay, President of Clean D Windows, will join Tendit’s divisional leadership team post-transaction and will continue to lead the operations going forward.

Alejandra Harvey Oliver, CEO at Tendit, said, “Jason is a proven operator and has guided Clean D through a period of rapid growth. We are excited to partner with him and support him as he continues to scale the windows division. This acquisition represents a significant step in building out our service offering in Arizona and establishing Tendit as the ‘go-to’ single-source provider for all exterior maintenance needs.”

