Take Part in the Cleanfax Readership Survey Now

Cleanfax is conducting a survey of our readers, and we invite you to participate!

This brief survey aims to learn more about what content you enjoy most—what helps you manage your carpet/floor cleaning and disaster restoration work best. We also want to get to know you better so we can continue to produce the best version of Cleanfax for you.

The survey will only take six to eight minutes of your time, and your responses will be completely confidential. An independent research firm is conducting the survey, ensuring your privacy is protected.

As a Thank You for helping us with this project, you can enter your name in a drawing for one of five $100 gift cards. We truly appreciate your feedback, and we want to hear from you!

Please click the survey link here to participate: TAKE SURVEY NOW

The survey will close soon. Don’t delay!