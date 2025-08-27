Summit Restoration Sponsors Coral Gables’ 100th Anniversary

Coral Gables, Florida, celebrated its 100th anniversary this past Fourth of July with help from Summit Restoration, a South Florida-based disaster recovery company known for helping families and businesses rebuild after hurricanes and flooding. For Summit, the sponsorship was a way to give back to a community whose resilience mirrors the company’s own mission.

By supporting “A Gables Fourth,” Summit Restoration underscored its role not just as a restoration company, but as a neighbor, partner, and growing national leader committed to community resilience and the future of American cities.

While Summit’s roots are in South Florida, the company is now expanding its operations nationwide, bringing its expertise in water damage restoration, structural drying, and storm recovery services to more communities across the U.S. Its growth reflects a broader commitment to strengthening resilience not only locally but on a national scale.

“Coral Gables has stood strong for 100 years, and being part of this milestone celebration at the Biltmore was an honor,” said Daniela Isaac Hoffmann, Summit Restoration co-founder and chief operation officer. “Our team is here when the community faces challenges, but we also believe in showing up to celebrate moments of pride and history like this one.”