States With the Most Tornadoes in 2025

January 9, 2026Cleanfax Staff
BruceBender-Tornado-500-N-600-W-Grant-county

Preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Admistration’s (NOAA’s) Storm Prediction Center reported 2025 was the second consecutive year with above-historical-average tornado reports in the United States, AccuWeather reported.

Last year, the U.S. suffered 1,558 tornadoes, compared to 2024’s preliminary number of 1,910. Both years reported more tornadoes than the 15-year historical average of 1,392. A total of 68 people were killed by tornadoes in 2025, compared to 54 in 2024.

The top states that recorded the most tornadoes in 2025:

  • Texas–162
    • Illinois–146
    • Missouri–120
    • Mississippi–111
    • Alabama and North Dakota–72 each

Compared to 2024, Florida, Iowa, and Nebraska dropped off the top five list, while Mississippi, Alabama and North Dakota made the top five. AccuWeather said the changes reflected an overall decrease in tornadoes on the East Coast last year versus 2024 and an increase in the South.

Seven of the 48 states in the contiguous U.S. did not have a tornado report, including Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Washington, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Last year also included the strongest tornado to strike the U.S. since 2013. On June 20, 2025, an EF5 hit southeastern North Dakota. Other notable tornadoes included a 117-mile EF4 on March 14 that tracked through Arkansas and Missouri and became the third-longest tornado in Arkansas. On March 15, the deadliest tornado of the year hit, and killed five people in Louisiana and Mississippi.

