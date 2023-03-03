Spot On Solutions launches SOS Navigator

March 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
spot on solutions

BLACKFOOT, ID. — March 2, 2023 — Spot On Solutions, a leading digital marketing agency with a niche focus on the restoration and home services industries, is excited to announce the launch of their new on-demand training program – SOS Navigator. The program is driven by the mission to elevate on-demand training for marketing, personal development skills, and business growth. It is designed to make it simple and cost-effective for business owners.

SOS Navigator’s three pillars of online learning focus on business growth, sales/marketing, and personal/team development. This new program is the perfect solution for companies with in-house marketing teams that need additional training, or small business owners who want to elevate their business in an affordable way.

The first training to launch, Intro to Paid Advertising is available now. Additional on-demand training courses will include Intro to Search Engine Optimization, Facebook Marketing, and Understanding Personality Styles to Build Your Team.

“SOS Navigator on-demand courses are designed to work around your schedule and provide you with access to our expertise 24-7,” says Derek Preece, CEO of Spot On Solutions. “We have decades of experience in the industry and want to share that knowledge with those who are passionate about growing their business.”

SOS Navigator is the perfect platform for those looking to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s ever-changing digital landscape. The SOS team of experts is passionate about helping home service businesses understand and implement digital marketing strategies.

To learn more about SOS Navigator and get started on your journey to business growth and personal development, visit sosnavigator.spotonsolutions.com/on-demand.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Restoration CrossCheck LLC

A New Kind of Consulting, Restoration CrossCheck LLC

News
Online Poll Fault

Online Poll: The Fault of the Company

News
January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

News
zor award

1-800-Water Damage Wins Franchise Times’ Zor Award

News
scott ring centrum force fabrication

Centrum Force Fabrication Welcomes Scott Ring as General/Sales Manager

News
aramsco striping service

Aramsco, Inc. Acquires Striping Service and Supply

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Leadership Tip boosting brand image eco-friendly

Leadership Tips: Being Eco-Friendly to Boost Brand Image

January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

overzealous adjusters

Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters

Webinar simply irresistible

‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers’ Webinar

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More