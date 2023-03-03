Spot On Solutions launches SOS Navigator

BLACKFOOT, ID. — March 2, 2023 — Spot On Solutions, a leading digital marketing agency with a niche focus on the restoration and home services industries, is excited to announce the launch of their new on-demand training program – SOS Navigator. The program is driven by the mission to elevate on-demand training for marketing, personal development skills, and business growth. It is designed to make it simple and cost-effective for business owners.

SOS Navigator’s three pillars of online learning focus on business growth, sales/marketing, and personal/team development. This new program is the perfect solution for companies with in-house marketing teams that need additional training, or small business owners who want to elevate their business in an affordable way.

The first training to launch, Intro to Paid Advertising is available now. Additional on-demand training courses will include Intro to Search Engine Optimization, Facebook Marketing, and Understanding Personality Styles to Build Your Team.

“SOS Navigator on-demand courses are designed to work around your schedule and provide you with access to our expertise 24-7,” says Derek Preece, CEO of Spot On Solutions. “We have decades of experience in the industry and want to share that knowledge with those who are passionate about growing their business.”

SOS Navigator is the perfect platform for those looking to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s ever-changing digital landscape. The SOS team of experts is passionate about helping home service businesses understand and implement digital marketing strategies.

To learn more about SOS Navigator and get started on your journey to business growth and personal development, visit sosnavigator.spotonsolutions.com/on-demand.