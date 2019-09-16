AMAZING All-in-One Carpet, Tile, Upholstery, Degreaser, and Encapsulation Cleaner for Professionals

Carpet Details naturally releases dirt and oils from surfaces, utilizing a proprietary process and blend of pure, natural minerals and has been providing custom spotters to flooring retailers since 1991.

Neutral 8.1 pH

Mill approved for stain-resistant fibers

Healthier for you and your customers

Not heat activated

No acid rinse needed, zero browning

No VOCs, 100% odorless

Non-allergenic, no solvents, no polymers

No foam = No sticky soap

Unparalleled, fiber-penetrating encapsulation

Never loses effectiveness, never expires

Freeze-thaw stable

Will not corrode metal

Not a private-labeled product

Incredible on all fibers (polyester, olefin, nylon, etc.)

Drastically reduces ordering, stocking, mixing, and training on several chemicals

Perfect for commercial glue-down carpet

Prespray entire areas for faster cleaning (no worries if it dries before getting to it)

For more information, or a free sample, call/text 800-693-6464 or email info@carpetdetails.com.

An Indiana-Based Company Powers the Restoration Industry

GMS Distribution (GMS) was founded in 2008 in Fort Wayne, IN by Gerrett M. Stier. Gerrett created GMS’s Portable Power Distribution Center (the “G-Unit”) in response to the restoration industry’s need for MORE electricity. Over the past decade, GMS has helped the restoration industry save time and money with the G-Unit—a small, compact, lightweight, colorful, and easy-to-use source of electricity that plugs into range and dryer 220-volt outlets. As President of GMS, Gerrett has 17+ years of experience in residential and commercial electricity as a journeyman electrician, manufacturer, and business owner/operator. In his own words, Gerrett shares why GMS is a valuable partner for the restoration industry:

What makes GMS unique?

Every G-Unit is hand-assembled in the USA. GMS also sources more than 50% of materials from Indiana-based companies. Also, customer service is a top priority for GMS. I want to use my electrical expertise to help the industry. Electricity can be confusing, which is why I am available to help 24/7. My cell phone number is literally on our website. Contractors are always surprised when I answer their call on a Sunday evening! Finally, I stand behind everything that comes from my shop, every power box literally has my initials (GMS) on it. Our G-Units have a 3-year full warranty.

Meet the DryLINK Ecosystem New in 2019 from Phoenix

You can truly BE EVERYWHERE AT ONCE with DryLINK, DryTAG, DrySENSE, and DryPHONE!

DryLINK by Phoenix is the free, job-based drying log app, which connects to Bluetooth- enabled equipment and works with iOS and Andriod phones. The DryLINK 2.0 update is available NOW. We’ve updated our Drying Report, added moisture content readings, and added auto-complete to speed up the job setup. You now can add non-smart equipment to your company’s inventory, enter chamber dimensions with our built-in calculator, and add multiple drying log entries per day if needed!

MEET THE REST OF THE ECOSYSTEM: The NEW DryTAG Bluetooth Beacon with a built-in accelerometer that comes included with select Phoenix equipment and can be added to ANY equipment. DrySENSE is a Bluetooth material moisture level sensor for setting and monitoring moisture goals on the jobsite. DryPHONE is an optional, dedicated, leave-behind device for remote monitoring and instant notifications in real-time. More exciting news from Phoenix: Not only does the newest DryMAX XL have built-in Bluetooth capabilities, but now the original DryMAX can be updated to also have Bluetooth!

Other outstanding features of the NEW DryLINK 2.0 update:

Support for DrySENSE—automatically or manually enter moisture measurements

moisture measurements

moisture measurements Support for DryTAG—can be added to any equipment for

inventory tracking, on/off notifications, job hours, and life hours

Support for DryPHONE—remote monitoring and alerts

New advanced, graphical drying report

And many more

Wall cavity drying in a fraction of the time

The Aerator is an innovative tool used to improve and speed up the restoration process after a water-loss event. Invented and designed by experienced pros in the restoration industry, the Aerator is designed for wall cavity drying. It creates a precise 5/8-inch hole in wet drywall, leaving no debris to clean up.

No longer back-breaking work, the process can be completed 15 times faster than the traditional drill and vacuum. What would normally take a technician an hour, they can now do in 5 minutes! In less than an hour of use, the Aerator has paid for itself!

Use Xactimate code: WTR WALLH.