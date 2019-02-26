The Butler System Truckmount

Quality, Value, and Service Since 1980

The Butler Corporation is a family-owned American business, providing factory direct sales, service, and support to thousands of customers in all fifty United States as well as Bermuda, St. Maarten, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and various U.S. government facilities.

Factory-direct communication with our customers is especially appreciated by those who operate their business in remote locations or where dependable local service is not available.

10-Year Warranty*

Every new Butler System is warrantied for 10 years at no additional cost. There are no limitations on machine hours, and the warranty may be transferred at no charge for up to one year.

Warranty coverage includes all major components: The Shaft Drive System, High Pressure Pump, Detergent Injection System, Vacuum/Blower, Heat Exchanger, Fresh Water Holding Tank, Recovery Tank, Vacuum Hose Reel, Pressure-Hose Reel, Holders, Racks, Trays and Shelving, etc.

Buy-Back Guarantee

The Butler Corporation’s Buy-Back Guarantee is an exclusive program that provides customers the opportunity to trade-in or cash-in their 15-year-old or newer Butler System/van at any time during ownership, including while financed or leased.

Customers can choose this easy, convenient alternative to purchase a new or pre-owned Butler System or to receive all the buy-back value in cash.

The trade-in/cash-in value for a used Butler System/van could be as much as 75 percent (or more) of the original purchase price.

Vehicle Selection and Convenience

Convenience, availability, competitive pricing, and ease of financing are why most customers choose from our extensive vehicle selection.

We inventory as many as a hundred or more new and pre-owned vehicles at any one time, including regular and extended length vans, cube vans, and trucks with a variety of optional equipment.

Select vehicles are under warranty by the manufacturer for up to five years/100,000 miles. Pre-owned vehicles are provided with the remaining balance of the vehicle manufacturers’ warranty or by The Butler Corporation’s exclusive pre-owned vehicle warranty.

Legend Brands Truckmount

Legend Brands Drives Leading-Edge Innovation in Truckmount Market

Building on Prochem’s 50-year legacy of quality and durability and Sapphire Scientific performance engineering, Legend Brands’ latest truckmounts deliver a full slate of product innovations.

All new models — the 370SS, Apex 570, Peak 500, and just-launched Everest 870HP — boast these benefits for cleaning and restoration professionals:

Nanotech Cerakote® coating lowers exhaust components’ heat levels by 30 percent or more. This results in lower internal van temperatures and helps to ensure longer life for your truckmount.

High-strength, rust-proof aluminum frames for lasting durability.

Carbon-fiber styling on front bezel for cool curb appeal.

Exclusive heat-exchange designs — fast warm-up and consistent heat.

Most reliable components of any truckmounts.

The industry’s best warranty.

Each model provides unique benefits:

370SS – Hottest water and strongest vacuum of any truckmount in its class. The patented heat exchange system produces consistent hot water, and its narrow footprint makes it ideal in today’s smaller, more fuel-

efficient vehicles.

Apex 570 – In addition to the highly reliable Kubota liquid-cooled engine, the Apex 570 features the Gardner Denver HF408 blower. Its tri-lobe helical design is quieter and produces less vibration, plus it operates at higher RPMs to maximize extraction rates and accelerate drying times.

Peak 500 – Quick warm-up, plus it holds the heat even while using a 6-flow wand. It delivers water-cooled reliability and high-efficiency heat exchange at an economical price — and it’s CARB-compliant in all 50 states. Even operating it is economical: The Peak 500’s Kawasaki engine consumes only 1 gallon of gas per hour.

NEW Everest 870HP – Serious power for the most serious cleaning and restoration professionals. This machine is the perfect combination of industrial-grade components, proven engineering and unrivaled performance. At the heart is a Kubota 4-cylinder, 57-HP, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, cast iron block engine paired with a Eurus vacuum blower with proven performance and durability.

Here’s how the new Everest 870HP out-muscles all competitors:

Ready for 1-, 2- and even 3-wand extraction/cleaning with maximum extraction capabilities,

Abundant HOT water — combines the best of the Sapphire Scientific® heat exchange system with the tried and true Prochem® water box and recirculation system,

Ultimate control of cleaning temperatures using the well-proven, thermal-logic heat control system,

Economical operation using E-Idle to save up to 23 percent in fuel consumption,

Industry’s only truckmount with a 5-year warranty!

To view and compare these truckmounts, visit our website.