Fall 2025 The Experience Showcase: Aero Tech

Meet the R-Series Slide-In Truck Mount—the newest evolution in truck mount technology! The R-Series is engineered from the ground up with robust, radical, and revolutionary features that provide more durability, more control, and more uptime.

Made from stainless steel, the R-Series resists rust, corrosion, and other damage. The ultra-modern LED interface provides real-time diagnostics and built-in service reminders. The groundbreaking Cabin Heat Discharge System vents exhaust through the van floor, keeping the interior of the van—and the operator—cooler.

Visit Booth 301 at The Experience this September to see why the R-Series has the industry talking.