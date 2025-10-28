Fall 2025 The Experience Showcase: Aero Tech

October 28, 2025Cleanfax Staff
R series feature

Meet the R-Series Slide-In Truck Mount—the newest evolution in truck mount technology! The R-Series is engineered from the ground up with robust, radical, and revolutionary features that provide more durability, more control, and more uptime.

Made from stainless steel, the R-Series resists rust, corrosion, and other damage. The ultra-modern LED interface provides real-time diagnostics and built-in service reminders. The groundbreaking Cabin Heat Discharge System vents exhaust through the van floor, keeping the interior of the van—and the operator—cooler.

Visit Booth 301 at The Experience this September to see why the R-Series has the industry talking.

Contact: 866-390-2376 | www.aerotechmfg.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean feature

Fall 2025 The Experience Showcase: PuroClean

Sponsored
Dehumidifier_AdvTech_CFX_8x5

Fall 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Profiles: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Legend dri eaz feature

Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Ebac feature

Summer 2025 Restoration Showcase: Industrial Product Inc.

Sponsored
Dehumidifier

Secrets Behind the Best LGR Dehumidifiers

Products & Technologies / Sponsored
Ebac feature

Mold Remediation Showcase Spring 2025: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...