Fall 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Profiles: Legend Brands

Remember when bulky dehumidifier heat exchangers were required to produce and sustain optimal low-humidity drying conditions? That all changed with the proprietary advanced LGR technology Legend Brands uses in the latest Dri-Eaz® LGR dehumidifiers.

Now, in a further leap ahead, the new Dri-Eaz LGR 5000Li excels across the full range of job conditions in an amazingly portable unit that stacks to roll onto jobs and takes stairs with ease.

What’s the Secret?

Advanced control logic adapts to changing conditions using sensors, algorithms, and data-driven adjustments for the most effective dehumidification—whether at 80°F/20% RH or 90°F/90% RH. This performance has been proven in a control chamber at 15-20 conditions for up to 1500 hours.

These advanced systems include:

Real-time environmental monitoring to adjust the dehumidifier’s operation dynamically.

to adjust the dehumidifier’s operation dynamically. Prioritizing maximum water removal in all conditions, including low-grains , and maintaining the lowest humidity output for faster and deeper drying of wet structural materials.

, and maintaining the lowest humidity output for faster and deeper drying of wet structural materials. Minimal electrical amp draw during drying operations.

Deciphering Dehu Specs

Experienced restorers may ask, “Isn’t performance at AHAM what counts?” Since 1992, when the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) set 80°F/60% RH as the standard for testing, restorers have been using this AHAM spec to tally how many dehumidifiers are needed to start a job. But that’s not the whole performance story.

The real proof of any dehumidifier’s performance is “water in the bucket”—the actual water removed throughout the duration of the job. That’s why it’s critical to achieve maximized water removal across the full range—from initial highest humidity levels to drier, low-grain conditions—to most efficiently draw out deep moisture from the most difficult, densest materials.

Why Invest in the Latest LGR Models

The newest Dri-Eaz LGR systems achieve and maintain extremely low-humidity levels, which provides tangible benefits: the fastest drying times and lower operational costs, making restoration companies more efficient and reliable partners for their customers.

With the industry’s best warranty and support from the largest distribution network, Dri-Eaz is a partner you can count on. Trust the experts at Legend Brands for cutting-edge LGR technology— proudly engineered and supported in the USA.