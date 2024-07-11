Spartan Chemical Awarded 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year

July 11, 2024
Spartan Chemical 800x533

Spartan Chemical Co. was awarded AFFLINK’s 2024 Facilities Maintenance Supplier of the Year.

Spartan Chemical was presented this award in recognition of year over year growth in 2023, including sales dollar growth and percentage of growth, sales representation, and ease of doing business.

“We are extremely honored and thankful to AFFLINK and our distributor partners for this recognition,” said John Swigart, Spartan Chemical president. “This award is a representation of the companywide culture and commitment to our customer, the distributor. I am truly proud of each and every employee at Spartan.”

